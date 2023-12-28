Food hygiene: The Wigan eateries awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in November
Asha Indian on Holden Road in Leigh was awarded a zero at its inspection in September.
Following a re-inspection it has now been awarded three stars which means the establishment is now considered to be generally satisfactory.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from November.
Out of 64 inspections that month, 41 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Nine venues earned a four, while six businesses earned a three.
Three eateries also landed a two and five premises earned one star.
In 2023, out of Wigan’s 909 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 585 (64 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2023:
FIVE:
Acorns- Parkside, Hindley
Barley Brook Care Home- Elmfield Road, Wigan
Butterfly Bakes- Private address
Carly’s Cookies- Vine Street, Wigan
Charnley Arms- Almond Brook Road, Standish
Domino’s Pizza- Heritage Way, Wigan
Elderflower Kitchen Co- Private address
Greenhalghs Craft Bakery Ltd- Market Street, Atherton
Heron Foods- Cornwallis Road, Wigan
Hindley Nursery School- Mornington Road, Hindley
Little People Day Nursery- Warrington Road, Newtown
Local Kitchen St Ambrose Barlow RC J&I- Manchester Road, Astley
Local Kitchen St Gabriels Catholic Primary School- Queensway, Leigh
Local Kitchen St John’s CE Primary- Kirkhall Lane, Leigh
Miad News- Gerard Street, Ashton
Montrose Hall- Sherwood Crescent, Wigan
Morrisons Daily- Marsh Green, Wigan
Morrisons Daily- Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan
New Nu-Nu Kakes- Private address
New Star Food and Wine Ltd- Heath Street, Golborne
Next Generation Nursery and Schoolies Club- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground
Orian Solutions Westleigh St Paul CE Primary School- School Street, Leigh
Papa John’s Pizza- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Paxtons Catering- Private address
Plan the Occasion- Private address
Play House Day Nursery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
PostCake.com- Private address
Pure Progress One to One Diet and Weight Management- Private address
S & S News Booze- Castle Hill Road, Hindley
Showtime Confectionary- Dicconson Terrace, Swinley
St Aidans Social Centre- Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley
St Benedicts Catholic Primary School- Abbot Street, Hindley
Tasty Tee Cakes- Private address
The Fish at Goose Green- Clapgate Lane, Wigan
The Weavers Arms (Chik Box & K-Town Chicken Locked and Loaded)- Lord Street, Leigh
Tyldesley Primary Before and After School Club- Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley
Uncle Ste’s Diner- Railway Road, Leigh
Village Day Nursery- Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground
Westleigh Lodge Care Home- HC One- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
Wicked Pops- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Wickham Hall- Kinghtshill Crescent, Wigan
FOUR:
Franco’s Restaurant- Rodney Street, Wigan
Jack in the Box Day Nursery- Ribble Road, Platt Bridge
JK’s Kitchen- Darlington Street East, Wigan
Jo’s Cakery- Railway Road, Leigh
Little Acorns Hindley Green- Smiths Lane, Hindley Green
Local Kitchen Bickershaw CE J&I- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
Morrisons- Sale Way, Leigh
Paradiso Chicken and Pizzeria- Wallgate, Wigan
Reshma Balti- Church Street, Atherton
THREE:
Al’s Peri Chicken- Market Street, Hindley
Angelo’s Takeaway- Chapel Street, Leigh
Asha Indian- Holden Road, Leigh
Big Mamma- Mosley Common Road, Worsley
Olympic Fish and Chips-Mosley Common Road, Worsley
Simply Thai @ Muay Thai Kitchen- Hallgate, Wigan
TWO:
Ashton Grill/Chicago- Bryn Street, Ashton
Ashwood Court Making Space- Woodford Avenue, Lowton
Barcelona Bistro and Tapas Bar- Gerard Street, Ashton
ONE:
Mr Pizza- Chapel Street, Leigh
R W Mallett Off Licence- Richmond Drive, Higher Folds
Speedy Gonzales- Chapel Street, Leigh
Velocity Leisure Limited- Caxton Close, Wigan
Wigan and Leigh College Catering- Sale Way, Leigh