Asha Indian on Holden Road in Leigh was awarded a zero at its inspection in September.

Following a re-inspection it has now been awarded three stars which means the establishment is now considered to be generally satisfactory.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from November.

Some of the establishments to receive a new rating in November

Out of 64 inspections that month, 41 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Nine venues earned a four, while six businesses earned a three.

Three eateries also landed a two and five premises earned one star.

In 2023, out of Wigan’s 909 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 585 (64 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2023:

FIVE:

Acorns- Parkside, Hindley

Barley Brook Care Home- Elmfield Road, Wigan

Butterfly Bakes- Private address

Carly’s Cookies- Vine Street, Wigan

Charnley Arms- Almond Brook Road, Standish

Domino’s Pizza- Heritage Way, Wigan

Elderflower Kitchen Co- Private address

Greenhalghs Craft Bakery Ltd- Market Street, Atherton

Heron Foods- Cornwallis Road, Wigan

Hindley Nursery School- Mornington Road, Hindley

Little People Day Nursery- Warrington Road, Newtown

Local Kitchen St Ambrose Barlow RC J&I- Manchester Road, Astley

Local Kitchen St Gabriels Catholic Primary School- Queensway, Leigh

Local Kitchen St John’s CE Primary- Kirkhall Lane, Leigh

Miad News- Gerard Street, Ashton

Montrose Hall- Sherwood Crescent, Wigan

Morrisons Daily- Marsh Green, Wigan

Morrisons Daily- Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan

New Nu-Nu Kakes- Private address

New Star Food and Wine Ltd- Heath Street, Golborne

Next Generation Nursery and Schoolies Club- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground

Orian Solutions Westleigh St Paul CE Primary School- School Street, Leigh

Papa John’s Pizza- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Paxtons Catering- Private address

Plan the Occasion- Private address

Play House Day Nursery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

PostCake.com- Private address

Pure Progress One to One Diet and Weight Management- Private address

S & S News Booze- Castle Hill Road, Hindley

Showtime Confectionary- Dicconson Terrace, Swinley

St Aidans Social Centre- Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley

St Benedicts Catholic Primary School- Abbot Street, Hindley

Tasty Tee Cakes- Private address

The Fish at Goose Green- Clapgate Lane, Wigan

The Weavers Arms (Chik Box & K-Town Chicken Locked and Loaded)- Lord Street, Leigh

Tyldesley Primary Before and After School Club- Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley

Uncle Ste’s Diner- Railway Road, Leigh

Village Day Nursery- Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground

Westleigh Lodge Care Home- HC One- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

Wicked Pops- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Wickham Hall- Kinghtshill Crescent, Wigan

FOUR:

Franco’s Restaurant- Rodney Street, Wigan

Jack in the Box Day Nursery- Ribble Road, Platt Bridge

JK’s Kitchen- Darlington Street East, Wigan

Jo’s Cakery- Railway Road, Leigh

Little Acorns Hindley Green- Smiths Lane, Hindley Green

Local Kitchen Bickershaw CE J&I- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Morrisons- Sale Way, Leigh

Paradiso Chicken and Pizzeria- Wallgate, Wigan

Reshma Balti- Church Street, Atherton

THREE:

Al’s Peri Chicken- Market Street, Hindley

Angelo’s Takeaway- Chapel Street, Leigh

Asha Indian- Holden Road, Leigh

Big Mamma- Mosley Common Road, Worsley

Olympic Fish and Chips-Mosley Common Road, Worsley

Simply Thai @ Muay Thai Kitchen- Hallgate, Wigan

TWO:

Ashton Grill/Chicago- Bryn Street, Ashton

Ashwood Court Making Space- Woodford Avenue, Lowton

Barcelona Bistro and Tapas Bar- Gerard Street, Ashton

ONE:

Mr Pizza- Chapel Street, Leigh

R W Mallett Off Licence- Richmond Drive, Higher Folds

Speedy Gonzales- Chapel Street, Leigh

Velocity Leisure Limited- Caxton Close, Wigan