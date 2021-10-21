Food pantry opens its doors at Wigan church

A new food pantry has opened within the north-east hub of Church Wigan, involving St John’s in New Springs, St Elizabeth’s in Aspull, St David’s in Haigh and St Stephen’s in Whelley.

It runs from 9am to 11.30am every Tuesday at St Stephen’s Church.

Sandra Jones, curate for the churches, said: “The opening of the pantry has taken months to organise, but we are grateful for the help from Fur Clemt and the funding we received from local councillor George Davies.

The Reverend Angela Simm at the food pantry

“We have a great team of volunteers from across the hub who have enabled the opening of the pantry.

“The food pantry is open to everyone from our communities and a big welcome to them from St Stephen’s.”

Wigan Central councillor George Davies said: “The aim of the food pantry, like other food pantries throughout the borough, is to prevent usable food and other products going to waste. The pantry is also a place where people can shop at hugely reduced prices.

Coun George Davies, centre, joins Rev Angela Simm, left, and volunteers at the food pantry

“I would like to thank Fur Clemt for working in conjunction with the four churches and bringing this important venture to St Stephen’s.”

Membership for the new pantry costs £5 per year.

Shoppers can choose 20 items for £3 or 10 items for £1.50.