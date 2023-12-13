Football club to host charity match to help bring Wigan policeman home

A grassroots football club is hosting a charity match to help a Wigan policeman return home to his family.

Darren White, from Ashton who worked on the frontline for Greater Manchester Police for more than 20 years, suffered a near fatal intracranial bleed, causing a hemorrhagic stroke in September 2021.

The father-of-two, who was on the scene following the Manchester Arena bombing, has been left with left side paralysis and some cognitive impairment.

He has spent two years recuperating in hospital and is desperate to go home.

Darren White with his family

For this to happen, the family need to have an extension built onto their home that allows him the living space needed for that of a wheelchair-bound person.

To help the family fund the adaptations, Seneley and Garswood Juniors Football Club are hosting a charity match between some of Darren’s police colleagues and a team of coaches.

The fund-raiser will take place on Birch Grove playing fields in Garswood on Saturday December 16.