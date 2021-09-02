Forget grooming - Wigan Scrufts is back!

A flashback to the 2019 Scrufts

Haigh Scrufts first ran in 2018 when Two Left Feet Tap organised a grand celebration for the unsung heroes of the canine world.

It was such a success it went ahead again 2019 but sadly, like many events could not be held last year due to Covid.

But the Scrufts Dog Show is back and will be held on Sunday, September 5 in the Walled Gardens at Haigh Woodland Park.

Family pooches of all shapes and sizes are invited

The classes are not as fancy as Crufts: the judges are not looking for pedigree certificates and Kennel Club standards.

The main aim is to have fun and the pleasure of having a four-legged, tail-wagging, furniture-chewing, paw-shaking, immensely lovable dog.

The borough’s ordinary pet pooches along with their human owners will all be in with a chance of winning.

There are 10 categories and prizes will be awarded to the winners of each class which include Best Old Timer, Quickest Sit, Best Party Trick, Best Junior Handler, Best Rescue and of course The Best in Show!

Entry per class is £3 per dog.

There will be a hoopers demonstration: a fun, all-inclusive dog sport with Standish dog trainer Jo and her team providing demonstrations, and then people can have a try with their own pets.

Proceeds from the event will go to Dogs For Good, an organisation which offers assistance dogs, for adults and children with disabilities and autistic youngsters, and community dogs which offer therapy in neighbourhood and school settings.

Haigh Scrufts Dog Show takes place at Haigh Woodland Park from 11am to 3pm on Sunday September 5.

There will be a DJ, street food, bar and all things doggie – pet food and dog charity stalls.