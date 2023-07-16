Former pharmacy technician holds first book launch in Wigan store after career change

Samantha Turner, from Springfield, visited Waterstones in Wigan as part of a book signing for her new and first official release.

The crime thriller is based in and around Lancashire and was inspired by Samantha’s own journey in which she switched vocations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working in a pharmacy for 24 years, Samantha was diagnosed with chronic sciatica and suddely had a lot of spare time on her hands.

Samantha was at Waterstones in Wigan to promote her debut book The Devil You Know.

Having always written as a child, passion was reignited and the covid pandemic lockdown gave the 40-year-old more opportunity to dedicate time to writing.

Samantha said: “The inspiration came from me going out of my comfort zone and doing something else, I thought if I’m changing my life by giving a 24-year long career up to begin writing how could other events change someone elses life.”

In what is a short series of thrillers, The Devil You Know introduces the reader to Lizzie Holland who’s life is changed forever following a chain of terror and tragedy. After pitching her work, impressed publishers requested that Samantha write a second short piece of fiction of around 10,000 words with which to begin the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Depths of Murder then follows Det Insp Holland in solving a brutal murder right on her doorstep. With connections to BBC and ITV, the publisher has mentioned that the work would be appropriate for a possible TV series down the line.

Samantha visited the Wigan branch of Waterstones to launch the book and sign copies for customers. In what was a successful event staff confirmed that she was the best seller for the day.

In a facebook post, the Standish Lower Ground born wordsmith confirmed that part three of the series is now in production.