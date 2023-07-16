News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Former pharmacy technician holds first book launch in Wigan store after career change

A pharmacy technician who opted for a career change during Covid has enjoyed her first book signing as an author and looks ahead to a potential TV drama series.
By Matt Pennington
Published 16th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

Samantha Turner, from Springfield, visited Waterstones in Wigan as part of a book signing for her new and first official release.

The crime thriller is based in and around Lancashire and was inspired by Samantha’s own journey in which she switched vocations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Working in a pharmacy for 24 years, Samantha was diagnosed with chronic sciatica and suddely had a lot of spare time on her hands.

Samantha was at Waterstones in Wigan to promote her debut book The Devil You Know.Samantha was at Waterstones in Wigan to promote her debut book The Devil You Know.
Samantha was at Waterstones in Wigan to promote her debut book The Devil You Know.
Most Popular

Having always written as a child, passion was reignited and the covid pandemic lockdown gave the 40-year-old more opportunity to dedicate time to writing.

Samantha said: “The inspiration came from me going out of my comfort zone and doing something else, I thought if I’m changing my life by giving a 24-year long career up to begin writing how could other events change someone elses life.”

READ MORE: Plans for dog grooming parlour in Wigan garden get the green light

In what is a short series of thrillers, The Devil You Know introduces the reader to Lizzie Holland who’s life is changed forever following a chain of terror and tragedy. After pitching her work, impressed publishers requested that Samantha write a second short piece of fiction of around 10,000 words with which to begin the series.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Depths of Murder then follows Det Insp Holland in solving a brutal murder right on her doorstep. With connections to BBC and ITV, the publisher has mentioned that the work would be appropriate for a possible TV series down the line.

Samantha visited the Wigan branch of Waterstones to launch the book and sign copies for customers. In what was a successful event staff confirmed that she was the best seller for the day.

In a facebook post, the Standish Lower Ground born wordsmith confirmed that part three of the series is now in production.

Samantha said: “I never thought I would get this far so anything is possible, I actually had a list of aspirations and dreams on the fridge – one being to get into Waterstones and now I’ve been able to tick it off!”

Related topics:WiganLancashire