A theme park which was once a popular destination for Wigan school trips could be demolished to make way for more than 300 homes.

It is the latest planning application for Camelot in Charnock Richard.

Developer Story Homes plans to build 350 houses on land which has remained unused since the attraction closed in 2012.

The application stated that the proposed development, of which 50 per cent of homes be affordable, would "deliver a mix of much-needed family homes and a community hub that can offer an accessible local facility for the community," while also aiming to protect "existing sensitive habitats, such as areas of ancient woodland."

Drone shots of the former Camelot Theme Park

A planning statement said: The vision for the site is to deliver a development that provides an exceptional quality of place, underpinned by the highest standards of design and sensitive placemaking.

"The proposed development will deliver the homes that people need, responding to the acute housing and affordability crisis in the borough by delivering the type, tenure and quality of market and affordable housing, alongside community infrastructure, that will create and support a new community.

"The vision for the site is supported by a generous landscape-led masterplan that respects the wider Green Belt and woodland context and provides new greenspaces, green infrastructure and habitats as a fundamental element of a new landscape framework.”

The company previously submitted similar proposals in 2017 and 2019, but both applications were rejected.

The planning design for Camelot

The developments were met with opposition due to concerns about building on greenbelt land.

The application added: "While the proposed development proposes a change in land use, predominantly from a vacant former theme park site to residential dwellings, this is in keeping with the surrounding environment.

"The area is characterised by development including residential dwellings to the west, and M6 to the east which is already an urbanised area and would therefore not distinctly change the character of the area."

Camelot, which operated for 29 years before closing due to declining visitor numbers, was themed around the legend of King Arthur.

Since its closure, the abandoned park has occasionally been used for pop-up events, including a "zombie experience."

People can comment on the plans until July 15 with the deadline for a decision expected by September 19.