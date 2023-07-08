Lisa Lundie, from Shevington, launched Let’s Pretend when becoming a mum after 15 years of teaching prompted a career change.

Initially starting with a pre-school class available to those aged up to four years old, Wigan Libraries were quick to ask whether it was possible to hold classes across the borough.

Primary school drama then followed at Ashton-in-Makerfield and Shevington Libraries and gained popularity quickly at both sites with Lisa now looking to expand her classes.

Let's Pretend

Originally targeting 11 to 16-year-olds in Wigan, people of all ages have expressed an interest in taking part and has seen its eldest member join at 73 years old.

Lisa said: “Senior drama classes provide an opportunity for current Year 6 pupils to make new friends to support the transition to local high schools in September and classes are fully inclusive with a very friendly and supportive environment.

"Because I taught GCSE and A-level drama and theatre studies I’m supporting students who need it with their studies too.”

Costing £5 to attend, the class is working towards its first production – all about Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls on July 28 at Hindley’s Community Culture day to celebrate the heritage of Wigan.

Let's Pretend

Lisa hopes that the classes can continue to grow, allowing them to do more productions including in the libraries and Ashton Carnival.

For primary students, classes run from 3.45pm to 4.45pm and seniors from 5pm to 6pm at Ashton Library on Mondays and Shevington Library on Tuesdays.

Lisa said: “The arts is accessible to all, drama is accessible to everybody, not everyone is academic in terms of sitting exams but drama provides an opportunity to express themselves.

"I have a number of children who attend that are on the autistic spectrum so it’s neurodiverse and fully inclusive. Particularly in Ashton it has provided a wonderful sense of community.

"To see these children grow since the start of Christmas is absolutely brilliant, from these shy little wallflowers to now performing every single week.”