Retired teacher Monica Meehan will take the helm for the next 12 months.

She said: “Whilst I feel some trepidation as I follow in the footsteps of some great presidents, I am also delighted to be able to represent our club and the work that we do.

New Rotary president Monica Meehan

"We want to make a difference in our community. The two words that I hope will be the force behind this year’s work and become our motto are ‘caring' and ‘celebrating’. When we put those words together we will achieve joy. This is what I want to bring to my role in Rotary.”

Monica was previously involved with the International Voluntary Service and Cub Scouts, before the pressures of work and family commitments took over.