Retired teacher Monica Meehan will take the helm for the next 12 months.
She said: “Whilst I feel some trepidation as I follow in the footsteps of some great presidents, I am also delighted to be able to represent our club and the work that we do.
"We want to make a difference in our community. The two words that I hope will be the force behind this year’s work and become our motto are ‘caring' and ‘celebrating’. When we put those words together we will achieve joy. This is what I want to bring to my role in Rotary.”
Monica was previously involved with the International Voluntary Service and Cub Scouts, before the pressures of work and family commitments took over.
She said the club is looking for more volunteers and meetings – which take place at 7.30pm on the last Tuesday of each month at Forbes On The Lane – are open to all.