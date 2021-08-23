Former Wigan Athletic footballer celebrates professional debut anniversary

Alf Jones enjoyed the celebrations throughout the weekend

Alf Jones, who is a resident at Ash Tree House in Hindley, enjoyed a special day with help from those at the home and councillor Chris Ready.

The Cabinet member for Communities and Housing, was on hand to provide gifts from the League One club and to present a video message from goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

Cn Ready said: “Alf played for a number of teams, including Wigan Athletic, so the club couldn't do enough. I soon found out that Alf has a sweet tooth, and Wigan Tesco Extra community officer Julie Murphy obliged with a chocolate gift pack.

Mr Jones received gifts from his former club

“It was fantastic for me being a Latics fan to meet an ex player and make his day special. I was proud to pull out all the stops for this occasion.”

Mr Jones, who was born in Liverpool on March 2 1937, started his football career with Crosby side Marine, before moving onto Leeds United, where he made the first of his 205 Football League appearances.

After a stint with Lincoln, the full back joined Wigan during the late '60s, making 28 appearances for the club.

Ash Tree House community officer, Lorraine Harris Leigh is pleased they could mark Mr Jones’ anniversary in style, with a pie and a pint event.