Now Archbishop Steven Lyn Evans, of The International Christian Church Network has gained an honorary black belt in taekwondo.

It turns out that martial arts is another thing the former Wigan bishop is a dab hand at: although this honour is to recognise individuals who may not necessarily be practitioners of the sport, but have made a substantial contribution to the advancement and development of taekwondo at a local, regional or national level. As it is, he has practised taekwondo and karate with his family and also seen these sports as a way of bringing people together.

In being given an honorary black belt, Archbishop Steven joins a list of famous recipients including US Presidents Ronald Reagan, Barak Obama and Donald Trump, plus the Bahrainian King Hamas Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Pope Francis!

Steven received his honorary black belt after embracing Taekwondo as a tool for humanitarian missions.

He said: “I'm honoured to have received this Black Belt and from Torann Maizeroi coach for the Great Britain Taekwondo Olympic Team. In truth, this award should be shared with the faithful members of Living Faith Church in Orrell and the wider church network who I have the privilege to work alongside.

"Life is often difficult and it's often a fight, this is why those who follow Jesus are known as disciples”

Archbishop Steven has recognised and embraced the national sport of both North and South Korea, which has derived from the oldest martial arts in the world and is used for both seld-defence and sport.

He is credited for using it as a tool for humanitarian missions and bridging different communities across the world with the purpose of promoting both the sport and Christian faith.

Coming from a background of combat sports, Archbishop Steve’s family has a rich history in boxing in Wales, and he has been practising karate and taekwondo for the last few years with his wife and children.

He has made great contributions through TICCN to create new resources for sports ministry/chaplaincy as a gift to the Christian community and the world of sports.

Steven said: “We need to employ discipline for the good fight. I will look at this Black Belt as a reminder to fight for people, for the simple practical day-to-day support that people need.