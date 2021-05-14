Former Wigan car wash site to be turned into housing

Eight houses will be built on Orrell Road, Orrell, on land occupied by a former petrol station which has since been converted into a car wash and tyre fitting business.

Plans were first submitted in 2019, but amendments to the original plans meant the town hall’s planning committee has only just ruled on the application.

The application site is a former petrol filling station that has now operated as a car wash and tyre centre for a number of years. There are a group of flat roof single storey buildings at the rear part of the site, and a free standing canopy towards the frontage.

Former car wash site in Orrell is to be turned into a housing development. Image: Google

Following amendments to the original submission, a residential development of eight three-bedroom dwellings will be erected at the site following demolition of the existing car wash business buildings and canopy. The dwellings will be arranged in two rows of four terraced houses fronting onto Orrell Road, on either side of a new single centralised access, with parking for 11 cars (eight assigned spaces and three visitor spaces).

Following negotiations with the applicant during the application, the number of houses proposed was reduced from 10 to eight terraced properties, which has addressed concerns regarding poor relationships with the neighbouring commercial use to the rear of the site.

A planning officer wrote: “The proposals will remove a potential poor-neighbour use and replace it with a small scale residential development which is unlikely to generate any significant amenity impacts beyond the construction phase.

“Acceptable interface distances are provided to neighbouring properties and adequate private amenity space is provided to each dwelling.”