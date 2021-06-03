Former Wigan footballer's medals go under the hammer
Medals belonging to a former Wigan footballer could fetch up to £2000 at an auction today.
John Jennings’ former possessions are among the items to go under the hammer by Dix Noonan Webb on Thursday, June 3.
Jennings, who was born in Platt Bridge in 1902 and died in 1997, worked as before signing as a right half for Wigan Borough between 1923-1925.
He went on to have spells with Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Preston North End and Bradford City.
After hanging up his boots, Jennings became a coach for Northampton Town, and he later helped coach the Great Britain football team at the Olympic Games in 1952, 1956 and 1960.
His medals are being sold by private vendor and carry an estimate of £1,500-2,000.
The haul includes bronze medals from two of his Olympic Games outings in Finland (1952) and Italy (1960).
Also up for grabs are a number of Football Association badges from 1931.
Free online bidding is available at dnw.co.uk. For more information, call 020 7016 1700.
