Former Wigan forward Stephen Holgate dies aged 49

Stephen Holgate

Holgate began his career with Workington in 1994 and was in the Wigan team that beat Leeds in the inaugural Super League Grand Final in 1998.

He made one appearance for England in 1995 and also played for Hull and Halifax before retiring in 2000.

In a tweet, Workington said: “It’s with great sadness that we learn of the passing of ex-player Stephen Holgate.