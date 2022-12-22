Paul Horrocks was given the devastating news he had stage four lung cancer in January this year.

But the former mixed martial arts fighter’s strict regime and use of a drug not yet licensed in this country has thrown the disease into reverse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old from Atherton spent his birthday in hospital and was told he would be lucky to see Easter.

Paul is undergoing treatment for stage four lung cancer

However thanks to fasting and the alternative medicine which he is reluctant to identify, Paul’s cancer has shrunk by 50 per cent.

Fund-raising is now taking place to help pay for further doses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was told it was terminal and that it had spread to my liver and colon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before his diagnosis Paul was an MMA fighter

"I’m currently having chemotherapy as well as doing keto and fasting to help starve the tumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also take a different medicine to help shrink the tumour.

"I’ve not had any side-effects from the treatment which is good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I was in hospital, I was eating chocolate and drinking coffee and my brain was getting really bad pain.

Paul with his doctors at Bolton hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was looking at the menu and noticed they had vegan option so I went for that and cut out potatoes and started fasting.

"Within two days the pain went away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s helped me get my strength back.”

Since his diagnosis, Paul has been taking this medicine however he does not share publicly because of its current unlicensed status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul has also been sharing his journey on social media to help others and has reached almost a million people on Facebook.

He said: “I’ve been making YouTube videos to not only help other people but motivate myself as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I talk about my cancer on there as well as doing boxing videos as I used to be an MMA fighter.

"I’ve had messages from people saying how much I’ve helped them which is nice to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the alternative treatment is dear and it costs Paul around £1,000 for just a small amount of medicine.

His friend Danny Richardson has decided to host a raffle to try to raise some money to help him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny, who is the director of Direct Building Services Ltd, said: “Paul contacted me asking if there was any work going and I was shocked.

"He also said he was going do to some car washing and I thought someone with cancer can’t be out in the cold washing cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We asked a couple of businesses if they would like to donate and got a great response and would like to thank everyone for their support.

"The prizes are worth £2800 and range from a years membership at Apex Gym in Hindley to 12 Cupcakes by Moorish Cupcakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is £10 a ticket and there is no set end date.

"How it will work is once we feel we have enough entries then we will draw the prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be four winners and each person will take in turns to pick a prize until they have all been claimed.

"We want to raise enough money so that Paul doesn’t have to worry if he can afford his treatment or not and concentrate on getting better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad