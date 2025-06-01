The debut play by a former Wigan student is to be staged in the capital this summer.

Prepare to be moved by Maybe You Should Know: a thought-provoking and witty Camden Fringe production showing at Baron’s Court Theatre on Friday August 22 at 5.30pm and Saturday August 24 at 3.30pm.

Through the compelling journeys of Daniel, a young man who is a third culture product of the Ukraine conflict, and Julie, an old woman craving an absent son, this play invites audiences to explore the question: what do we owe to our mothers, and what do they owe to the sons they raise?

It is the first stage work from emerging playwright Maria Speight, who lived in Wigan between the ages of 11 and 17 and attended the acclaimed Willpower Youth Theatre.

A scene from Maybe You Should Know by Maria Speight

It balances humour with emotive tension, throwing focus on stage the often unspoken truths that shape mother-child relationships.

“We have never as a current culture talked more about recognising generational trauma in our own behaviours,” says Maria, herself between both being mothered and mothering a son.

“What is the balance between confronting poor parents and having compassion for their own emotional past?”

A story of our time with reflections on immigration’s second generation, and the very pronounced divide between classical music and rap, anyone who has navigated a complex family relationship will relate in watching the attempt at domestic bliss unravel as family guilt versus gratefulness rears its head.

Playwright Maria Speight

Maria is herself a third culture child of immigrant grandparents.

She reflects happily on her days in Wigan: “I grew up in Wigan and attended Willpower Youth Theatre and found their training an inspiration and a safe space to be creative.

"Caroline Joynt and Tim Smith gave us the most amazing experience.

"It has stayed with me during my move to London to attend drama school and now writing my own plays.”

Maybe You Should Know is directed by Adam Gower from the Guildford School of Acting and stars Nadia Bond (The Bridge Training Theatre, University of Copenhagen) and Aidan Parsons (Queen Mary University of London).

Tickets are available at https://camdenfringe.com/events/maybe-you-should-know/