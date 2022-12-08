Sophie Tickle, of DanceSyndrome was taken by surprise by colleagues when they presented the award during what she expected to be a regular class.

The former Winstanley College student was about to begin the session when managing director Julie Nicholson interrupted to make the announcement that Sophie was the recipient of a Silver Chief Nurse Award.

Deborah Sturdy, Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care in England at the Department for Health and Social Care, spoke to the group via video link from London to congratulate the 32-year-old.

The Chief Nurse Awards were developed by the Department for Health and Social Care to acknowledge and reward the significant and outstanding contribution made by social care workers and nurses in England, celebrating nurses and care workers go above and beyond to provide excellent care to patients.

Ms Nicholson said: “Sophie has played a transformational role at DanceSyndrome and to enhance the lives of people with learning disabilities and is a very worthy recipient of this award. She creates time and space to ensure every single person can develop to become the best version of themselves."

Formed by Jen Blackwell, who has Down’s Syndrome, the charity’s aim is to provide opportunities for people with learning disabilities to join dance communities. Their ethos is that disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams.

Sophie has been involved with DanceSyndrome for 10 years, playing a fundamental role in developing the inclusive ethos that runs throughout all aspects of the charity. Wellbeing, safety, equity, and individuals' happiness are at the core of everything she does.

The Dance By Example leadership training course is primarily aimed at people with learning disabilities. It is a unique, accredited qualification which teaches people with learning disabilities the skills needed to co-lead their own inclusive dance workshops, treating every single person as an individual and empowering them.

