Former Wigan Warrior gets on his bike for charity

A former RL star is heading back to Wembley - under pedal power.



Chris Tuson, whose career highlight was winning the Challenge Cup with Wigan Warriors in 2013, is taking part in Rugby League Cares’ Ride to Wembley Challenge alongside another cherry and whites legend Denis Betts among others.

The 31-year-old was forced to retire from the game five years ago after suffering a bad neck injury.

The Rugby League Cares independent charity plays an important role in player welfare. It supports players at the end of their careers when they make the transition to life after rugby, providing education and training grants that will equip them with the skills and qualifications they need next.

It is also there for current and former players who are enduring poor health or hardship by offering practical and financial support.

The Ride to Wembley Challenge is a 340-mile bike ride over five days.

It starts on August 19 and continues to August 23, arriving at Wembley on the eve of the Challenge Cup final between St Helens and Warrington.

Chris is fund-raising for the charity and has set up a Just Giving page.

The former forward said: “Rugby League Cares has provided me with continued support. Not only have they helped me establish a life after rugby, but they continue to support my ongoing medical care.

“RLC has provided me with both financial and emotional support to allow me to study to a high level which has been paramount in helping me secure and succeed in a rewarding job.

“I am a prime example of why RLC exists. Without their support I wouldn’t be in the position I am today.”

Seven former stars of Super League will be among the 25-strong group of riders who set out from the famous George Hotel in Huddersfield where RL all began.

The riders include two Lance Todd Trophy winners - Betts and Robbie Hunter-Paul - who were men of the match at Wembley in 1991 and 1996; Keith Senior, a Challenge Cup final winner with Sheffield Eagles in 1998; Nathan McAvoy, who lifted the Challenge Cup with Bradford Bulls in the 2000 Challenge Cup final played at Murrayfield, and, of course, Chris, a boyhood Wigan Warriors fan.

After being forced to reture due to the vertebral injury that left him temporarily paralysed, Chris was offered a role with Hull FC’s backroom staff.

You can support Chris by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-tuson