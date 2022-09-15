Free bike maintenance and repair sessions on offer for Wigan cyclists
A Wigan project helping to get people in the saddle is holding a week of free cycle maintenance and repair sessions.
The Wigan Cycle Project, based at Hindley Business Centre, will offer the hour-long sessions from October 3 to 7.
It is the first event as part of the Big Bike Revival to help get more people in Wigan and Leigh cycling.
The free sessions will show people how to service and repair their bikes, keeping more people on the road and cycling safely, with the confidence their bicycle is in top condition.
It is funded by the Department for Transport and run in collaboration with Cycling UK.
The Big Bike Revival in 2022 comes at a time when cycling can offer an essential lifeline to many concerned about the cost-of-living crisis, with two wheels proving to be cheaper than trains or cars.
To book a session with Wigan Cycle Project, go to www.thecycleproject.co.uk