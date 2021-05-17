Free brekkie at bingo club to celebrate May 17 reopening

Host Gary Bolton at Buzz Bingo, Crompton Street, is delighted to welcome customers back

Buzz Bingo reopens today, along with other halls across the borough, more than four months since they last welcomed guests through their doors, much to the delight of its customers. With most people now vaccinated, at least with their first jab, residents are looking forward to some sense of normality.

With customers ranging in age from 18 up to 100+ years old, and new research revealing four in 10 pensioners haven’t seen or socialised with friends face-to-face in over 10 months, this marks a very special day of them being able to get back together indoors.

To really celebrate the opportunity to reunite with friends and meet new people again, Buzz Bingo is offering a free tea or coffee and a sausage or bacon breakfast roll between 10 -11am in all its clubs today.

Peter Brigden, chief retail officer at Buzz Bingo, said: “Customer safety is always our first and foremost priority.

“As the majority of our customers haven’t been able to properly visit some of our clubs for over a year, we want them to feel completely safe now that it’s possible for them to do so.”

The clubs have extensive health and safety measures in place including a maximum capacity, Perspex screens and floor markers to enable social distancing.