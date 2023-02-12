Free hair and beauty treatments help Wigan residents to feel better during cost-of-living crisis
As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, regular haircuts and manicures may be among the luxuries that some people have to stop to save money.
So free hair and beauty sessions and well-being treatments have been provided in Wigan to help people feel better – and it has been a real team effort.
Donna Denton, from Pemberton-based Tyler Lee Hair Company, and Danielle Cotton, from Sleeping Beauty By Danielle, joined forces to offer treatments for 11 weeks at Fur Clemt’s base on Montrose Avenue in Norley.
The project was supported financially by Coun Eileen Rigby, who represents Pemberton, and Coun Sheila Ramsdale, from Douglas ward, using their Brighter Borough funding.
Donna said: “We have been given some Brighter Borough funds to help our community with all their health and well-being. We are offering free treatments, haircuts, everything that the cost of living seems to be taking away from us, and adding value back into people’s lives with massages, facials, nail treatments. We are just making people feel better about themselves.”
While their current project is now coming to an end, the pair hope they will be able to provide the treatments again in future and make a difference to people’s lives.
Danielle said: “We are hoping to get more funding so we can continue to do these treatments for everyone.”
Donna added: “We have absolutely loved our time with Fur Clemt and the people that we have met have been amazing. The staff here have been so supportive of what we are doing as well.”