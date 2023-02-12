Free hair and beauty treatments help Wigan residents to feel better during cost-of-living crisis

So free hair and beauty sessions and well-being treatments have been provided in Wigan to help people feel better – and it has been a real team effort.

Donna Denton, from Pemberton-based Tyler Lee Hair Company, and Danielle Cotton, from Sleeping Beauty By Danielle, joined forces to offer treatments for 11 weeks at Fur Clemt’s base on Montrose Avenue in Norley.

Donna Denton, left, and Danielle Cotton, right, directors of Tyler Lee CIC, with councillors Sheila Ramsdale and Eileen Rigby

The project was supported financially by Coun Eileen Rigby, who represents Pemberton, and Coun Sheila Ramsdale, from Douglas ward, using their Brighter Borough funding.

Donna said: “We have been given some Brighter Borough funds to help our community with all their health and well-being. We are offering free treatments, haircuts, everything that the cost of living seems to be taking away from us, and adding value back into people’s lives with massages, facials, nail treatments. We are just making people feel better about themselves.”

While their current project is now coming to an end, the pair hope they will be able to provide the treatments again in future and make a difference to people’s lives.

Danielle said: “We are hoping to get more funding so we can continue to do these treatments for everyone.”