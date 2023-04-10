Fresh calls for charities, sports clubs and community groups to take part in the 10th Wigan Rotary Community Day

Wigan Rotary Club is inviting representatives from various organisations to share about the difference they make at its annual community day on Standishgate and Market Place on Saturday July 8.

What will be the 10th such event enables these groups to recruit new members and enhance their profile while also offering the opportunity to raise cash for their good cause.

A flashback to a previous Wigan Rotary Community Day in the town centre

Stalls are free of charge to those who wish to attend.

The day also features local acts who will be entertaining the community on the big stage.

Those taking part will be allocated a 9ft frontage along Standishgate. Here they can erect a table, gazebo or mobile display unit and distribute literature, sell merchandise and raise funds.

The Rotary Club of Wigan, which sponsors the event, has obtained the necessary licenses. All participants have to do it turn up and join in the fun.

Anyone needing any special requirements is urged just to ask before the day.

A spokesperson said: “All that is asked of you is that you turn up and observe a few simple rules.

"You should register at the Standishgate entrance and take any vehicles away before 10am when the barriers go up. They go down at 4 pm.

“You must not do anything illegal or which offends, create a noise that spoils it for others, sell hot food, use gas cylinders or similar apparatus nor leave rubbish behind.

"The event will comply with all regulations and local authority recommendations.”