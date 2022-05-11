Friendship group hands over £1,000 to provide fun experiences for Wigan youngsters

Daffodils Dreams was contacted by NHS Wigan and Leigh Friendship Group, which was started by retired health service staff in the 1980s and supports organisations in the borough.

Founder Maureen Holcroft gave a talk to members at Pemberton Masonic Hall, speaking about how the organisation started in 2018, how it has grown since then and the work it does today.

Maureen Holcroft, front left, and Karen Strong, right, from Daffodils Dreams, are presented with a £1,000 cheque by Pauline Clemson, centre, and members of Wigan and Leigh NHS Friendship Club

She was then invited to a bring-and-buy sale coffee morning organised by the group, where she was given £1,000 to provide activity vouchers for children in the borough.

The vouchers are just one of the ways that Daffodils Dreams provides “positive life experiences” for young people and families in the borough facing financial hardship.