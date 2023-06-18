“Music makes memories” will be the theme for Newburgh Fair, which kicks off at noon on Saturday, June 24.

And there will be plenty of sounds for the thousands of visitors to enjoy.

Committee chairman Fiona Casey said: “The procession of decorated floats leaving Back Lane will see children’s imaginations let loose on the topics of rock, disco, country and western, and pop music.

“And to bring senses really alive they will be accompanied by the energetic Batala Mersey drummers, again entertaining visitors with their Afro-Brazilian rhythms.”

Leading the procession will be 2023 Rose Queen Lotty Hayes and her rose attendants and rosebuds, ahead of the crowning ceremony.

More music and dancing will come from Newburgh’s own morris dancers.

There will be a craft fair reflecting the importance of music, for example through music-related photographs, poems, drawing and painting and even an edibles class where there will be cakes and biscuits in shaped or decorated musical forms.

In the arena there will be more beats from Batala and a musical theatre performance by Ormskirk’s Showbiz Performing Arts Academy.

Other attractions include a dog show and wide range of stalls with food, ice cream, plants and much more.