A brief post from Whelley Labour Club on Facebook today (October 6) read: “Due to unforseen circumstances beyond our control the club is now closed.

“Unfortunately this means any functions booked will be cancelled and all deposits will be refunded.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Whelley Labour Club on Northumberland Street

The announcement from the Northumberland Street venue prompted shock and sadness from many locals.

Jayne Hankinson wrote: “Such a shame. I feel for all the regulars and staff.”

Wendy Moss: “Another one bites the dust. So sad. Lots of memories from Whelley Club.”

Donna Gaskell: “So sad. It was a great club. I always went in there years ago and it was always packed out.”

Les Melling: “Very sad. I had some fantastic night in there. My parents and my grandparents went in Whelley Club.”

Dave Dalton: “Not supprised. I’m sorry for the staff, but every time i went in they had no stock in, especially soft drinks. Once I got some crisps and it said ‘from multi-pack – not to be sold separately.’ Sad times: another one gone.”

Standish Social Club wrote: “So sorry to hear of yet another local club being forced to closed.”

One resident who didn’t want to be identified said: “There had been rumours circulating for weeks but the club kept denying them, saying they were staying open.

"They were advertising bar staff just the other day too.”

Michael Pagett, owner of Vibe in Wigan town centre, suggested people who had had functions cancelled should try his venue instead.