The White Swan at Pemberton, where 38-year-old Dean Prescott used to entertain the punters, hosted a children’s play session, psychic medium and open mic evening to help raise money for his funeral.

Dean, who had been suffering from neorological issues, early onset dementia and epilepsy, died earlier this month.

Isaac, five, gets his face painted.

Former White Swan landlady Patricia Nodwell, who masterminded the event, said: “It was a brilliant fund-raiser and we reckon about 200 people came along.

"We haven’t got the final total yet because there is still the money from the online raffle to add on, but Dean’s friends did him proud.”

Dean was a Wigan lad born and bred who attended Hawkley Hall High School.

His professional life revolved around the hospitality industry and he was the licensee of several Wigan pubs including The Bellingham on Wigan Lane and The Keepers at Beech Hill.

Attendees at the charity event held in memory of Dean Prescott at The White Swan pub, Pemberton.

Anyone wanting to make a donation towards Dean’s funeral costs can visit his GoFundMe page.

From left: landlord and landlady Peter and Rebecca Whittle with event organiser Patricia Nodwell

Betty Nodwell, nine, has fun at the event.

Dean Prescott