Fund-raiser makes second bid to run around Wigan's DW Stadium 200 TIMES to support men with their mental health

Aaron Woodward took on several long-distance running challenges in 2020 to support good causes, despite never previously running further than a half marathon.

Aaron Woodward aims to run around the DW Stadium 200 times

Aaron, from Newtown, then aimed to run around the DW Stadium a massive 200 times, covering 75 miles, as he continued to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health, as well as to show his support for Wigan Athletic.

But Aaron, 31, has now laced up his running shoes once more and is planning a second attempt.

He said: “Around two-and-a-half years ago I attempted this challenge after I completed various other challenges in the short space of a few months. I felt I never gave my body the rest it deserved after the other gruelling challenges, hence the failure of the challenge due to injury.

"The reason I decided to have another go is I’ve been thinking of doing another challenge for the last few months but couldn't decide on what to do and when I did think of something, my mind would always come back to the challenge I failed. I feel as if I need to complete this challenge if I’m able to take on any other challenges for the future.

“I'm feeling extremely excited about it and extremely confident. I think a long break for my body has done me a world of good. A lot more preparation is going into this challenge – looking after my nutrition, seeing a sports therapist and actually having rest days from running instead of panicking I haven't done enough miles.”

This time Aaron will be running to raise money for Andy’s Man Club, which supports men with their mental health in a bid to prevent deaths by suicide.

He will dedicate the challenge to his friend and “true gentleman” Anthony Rodden, who died earlier this year.

Aaron will start running at midnight on Saturday, July 8 and expects to complete the challenge between 1pm and 3pm.

He will be supported by other runners, including Jodie Danner from Robin Park Runners, and is inviting people to join him and help him to keep running around the DW Stadium.

Aaron said: “I'll be encouraging anyone and everyone to come join me on my run, whether it’s one lap or 10 miles. All running abilities are welcomed. Any support will be appreciated and this will be a team effort in raising awareness for male mental health.”