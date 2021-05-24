Fund-raiser will walk 80 miles from Windermere to Wigan in charity challenge

Josh Riley, 29, aims to run and walk 80 miles from Windermere to Wigan in just two days.

He will be raising money for The Brick, which provides support for people across Wigan and Leigh who are experiencing difficulties, including homelessness, emotional distress, debt, poverty or hunger.

Josh, who lives in Wigan, said: “I have followed the great work of The Brick for many years. They are a local charity to me and my family, and the work they do to help our community is so inspirational. The more people that come together to raise money for the team at The Brick, then the more they will be able to do.

Josh Riley

“I have always been an active person and over recent years I have been thinking of some tough challenges I can set myself. This is a long distance to complete over a short amount of time so it is quite the challenge for me.”

Josh will set off on Saturday, June 19 from Bowness Bay in Windermere for the solo excursion back to his home town.

He is hoping people will support and encourage him as he makes the 80-mile challenge.

Josh and his family have hosted a number of fund-raising initiatives, including walks and runs, and have raised more than £1,000 so far for The Brick.

This latest challenge means all the more to Josh, as he is hoping the money raised will go some way to help The Brick, which, like other charities across the UK, has experienced extremely tough times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its shops were closed for a lengthy period of time due to restrictions and many fund-raising events have been cancelled, affecting the income it has received to help people across the borough who are in crisis.

Keely Dalfen, finance and commercial director at The Brick, said: “We are always extremely grateful and humbled by the challenges that people in our community set themselves to raise money for our charity. The Brick works with people across Wigan and Leigh who are facing difficult times, and the money and support that people like Josh provide enables us to continue to do the work we do, and to help even more people and families.

“We will be looking out for Josh when he returns to Wigan on Sunday, June 20 and we would encourage everyone in Wigan to look out for Josh too, and to support him on his final leg of his inspirational expedition.”

Josh aims to raise £250 for The Brick. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/windermeretowigan2daydash