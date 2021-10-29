Funding boost for local BAME charity

The Caribbean and African Health Network aims to integrate communities of colour into the healthcare system by empowering them to identify and address their specific healthcare needs and concerns.

These can range from endemic distrust or inexperience of socialised healthcare to religious considerations in need of attention.

Members of CAHN at a vaccination clinic

“agents of change” and equip them with the skills and plans to be the voice of the community. Participants are able to share their views and ideas with sector leads in areas such as

housing, policing and health through monthly group meeting.

The overall aims are to strengthen community cohesion, improve community wellbeing, and address inequality.

According to the charity’s leadership, one of the biggest issues in health policy in the area has been the lack of representation and engagement with healthcare authorities.

Members of CAHN at an International Womens Day event

There are very few black senior clinicians, councillors and community policy makers. CAHN feels that they act as a vehicle to make voices heard in the policy process.