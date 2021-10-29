Funding boost for local BAME charity
A specialist healthcare and education charity is celebrating £34,000 in funding from People’s Health Trust thanks to money raised by Health Lottery North West.
The Caribbean and African Health Network aims to integrate communities of colour into the healthcare system by empowering them to identify and address their specific healthcare needs and concerns.
These can range from endemic distrust or inexperience of socialised healthcare to religious considerations in need of attention.
Participants are able to share their views and ideas with sector leads in areas such as
housing, policing and health through monthly group meeting.
The overall aims are to strengthen community cohesion, improve community wellbeing, and address inequality.
According to the charity’s leadership, one of the biggest issues in health policy in the area has been the lack of representation and engagement with healthcare authorities.
There are very few black senior clinicians, councillors and community policy makers. CAHN feels that they act as a vehicle to make voices heard in the policy process.
