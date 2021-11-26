Funding joy for church charity thanks to Co-Op

An organisation aimed at reviving churches and communities is to get a funding boost.

By Sian Jones
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:06 am
The trust hope people across the borough will choose them to benefit

Wigan Deanery Trust has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund which is filled by customers paying 1p into it for every pound they spend on Co-op branded products or services.

“We are urging local members to choose us as their cause so we can deliver our project and help more people in the Wigan area.”

The leaflet that can be found in local co-op stores

Co-op members can pick the trust by visiting here or via the app.

One of the pantry's that benefits from the trust
