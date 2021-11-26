Funding joy for church charity thanks to Co-Op
An organisation aimed at reviving churches and communities is to get a funding boost.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:06 am
Wigan Deanery Trust has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund which is filled by customers paying 1p into it for every pound they spend on Co-op branded products or services.
“We are urging local members to choose us as their cause so we can deliver our project and help more people in the Wigan area.”
Co-op members can pick the trust by visiting here or via the app.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here