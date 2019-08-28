Fundraising turns out to be a real drag for construction worker

A bold construction worker who brought new meaning to the term “dress to impress” with an eye-catching charity fund-raiser that went viral has raised £1,600.

Darren Brown swapped his high-viz jackets and steel-capped boots for a selection of ladies’ frocks and high heels for a week in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

His accounts of driving dumper trucks and excavators and grafting as a groundworker on a building site in glamorous feminine attire racked up plenty of social media comments and helped the money roll in.

Darren, from Crankwood Road in Lowton, also received a lot of encouragement, along with a bit of good-natured banter, from his colleagues at civil engineering firm Matthews and Leigh.

He said that he embarked on the cheeky challenge in memory of his dad Mack, who was helped by the charity before he lost his battle with lung cancer.

Darren, 34, said: “When my dad was diagnosed with lung cancer he received fantastic support from Macmillan.

“He always wanted me to work and said not to take a day off for him.

“He was a very proud dad and he got more out of me being at work than he would have done if I’d been at home with him.

“That’s when the Macmillan nurses used to visit during the day, when I was at work, and I can honestly say they put they put the biggest smile on his face.

“I would walk through the door and every time dad would have something good to talk about.

“He would chat about the nurses and what they had done and how he’d been treated and how they loved our dog, Pearl.

“They really went the extra mile and simply lifted his spirits, which made a massive difference and that is why I just felt I wanted and needed to give something back to them.

“My workmates were very supportive of my unusual project along with the bosses at Matthews and Leigh.

“Obviously, they took the mickey for the first day or two, but they also said how much courage it took for me to do it too.

“Every one of them kindly sponsored me for wearing the dresses and they said how it raised their spirits whilst working in the bit of bad weather and it kept a smile on their face as well as my own.

“Passers-by and neighbours around the site, along with delivery drivers, just looked and then looked again to see if what they saw was real.”

Darren carried out the week-long challenge while working at a site in Middleton for Lovell Homes.

He wore a different outfit each day during the week before asking his Facebook followers which dress they wanted him to wear again for the final Saturday.