Funeral details announced for tragic young Wigan sportsman Connor Borthwick

Connor Borthwick

Connor Borthwick was just 22 when he was fatally injured in an incident at a Blackburn business park last month.

The brother of Olympic high jumper Emily Borthwick, Connor was himself an accomplished sportsmen in several fields including athletics and football.

His father Darren, joined by his wife and daughter, posted on social media: "Not a post Mandy, Emily and myself ever thought we’d need to write.

"Our beautiful son and brother, Connor, died on November 25 after a tragic accident.

"He was a light in so many peoples lives and we cannot thank everyone enough for their love, support, flowers and food since we heard the news.

"His friends have been amazing and have given us strength beyond measure.

"We can now confirm the funeral details. Everyone is welcome. There is no dress code. If you knew Connor you know he loved to party!"

The service takes place at 10am on Tuesday December 14 at St Helens Crematorium on Rainford Road, St Helens (WA10 6DF).

A wake will then be held at Orrell St James's ARLFC off Bankes Avenue, Orrell from 11.30am to 5pm.

The family have launched a funding appeal in Connor’s memory on Give as you Live.

Donations will be shared between the Alzheimer’s Society and Down’s Syndrome Association and by the time the Observer was going to press, the total had already exceeded £5,500.