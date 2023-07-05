News you can trust since 1853
The funeral of a much-loved Wigan dad who violent death sparked a murder probe, will take place later this month.
By Sian Jones
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Ian Aspinall, 50, was fatally injured following an assault which took place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, on the morning of June 21.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died the following day.

Mr Aspinall hailed from Standish but had moved to Leeds to be nearer to his son.

Ian AspinallIan Aspinall
Ian Aspinall
Tributes poured in to Mr Aspinall and Gofundme page was set up to help towards funeral costs with anything after being given to his partner to help towards his son’s upbringing.

His mum Sheila Harbridge has now posted details on Facebook of the funeral arrangements for the dad-of-one.

This will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at Wigan Crematorium at 11am.

Sheila wrote: “Will those attending please were a bit of red or Man United scarf his favourite team?”

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder and is next due to appear before a Leeds Crown Court judge on July 25, before which he remains in custody.

