Ian Aspinall, 50, was fatally injured following an assault which took place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, on the morning of June 21.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died the following day.

Mr Aspinall hailed from Standish but had moved to Leeds to be nearer to his son.

Ian Aspinall

Tributes poured in to Mr Aspinall and Gofundme page was set up to help towards funeral costs with anything after being given to his partner to help towards his son’s upbringing.

His mum Sheila Harbridge has now posted details on Facebook of the funeral arrangements for the dad-of-one.

This will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at Wigan Crematorium at 11am.

Sheila wrote: “Will those attending please were a bit of red or Man United scarf his favourite team?”