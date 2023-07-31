News you can trust since 1853
Funeral details released following death of Wigan man after Southern 100 crash

The funeral of a Wigan man, who was one of two killed in a crash at the Southern 100 races in the Isle of Man, will take place later this week.
By Sian Jones
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

Liam Clarke, 66, from Hindley, who was visiting the island and marshalling the event for the first time, was fatally injured in the collision on Tuesday July 11.

Fifty-year-old racer Alan Connor from County Meath in Ireland was also killed.

A second rider and a spectator were also injured during the incident on the Billown Course in Castletown.

Liam ClarkeLiam Clarke
Liam Clarke
Liam’s wife Mandy has now posted details on Facebook of the funeral arrangements.

This will take place on Friday August 4, at St Benedict’s church in Hindley at 10am followed by committal at Wigan crematorium.

The service will then be followed by an event at Hindley community sports and social club on Romford Street in the town to celebrate Liam’s life.

