Funeral details released following death of Wigan man after Southern 100 crash

Liam Clarke, 66, from Hindley, who was visiting the island and marshalling the event for the first time, was fatally injured in the collision on Tuesday July 11.

Fifty-year-old racer Alan Connor from County Meath in Ireland was also killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second rider and a spectator were also injured during the incident on the Billown Course in Castletown.

Liam Clarke

Liam’s wife Mandy has now posted details on Facebook of the funeral arrangements.

This will take place on Friday August 4, at St Benedict’s church in Hindley at 10am followed by committal at Wigan crematorium.