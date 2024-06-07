Gallery: a night full of glamour as Daffodils Dreams holds its third annual summer ball

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
There was certainly plenty of glitz and glamour as Daffodils Dreams held its summer ball.

Revellers pulled on their glad rags for the third annual event at The Brick Community Stadium and were greeted with a sparkling fizz reception.

The evening featured a three-course meal and live entertainment including a performance by X Factor contestant Olivia Garcia.

The ball was held to raise money for Daffodils Dreams, which provides essential items and positive life experiences for families and children in Wigan struggling to make ends meet.

