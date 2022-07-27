Mandy Garcia from Heavenly Bodies

GALLERY: Artisan market returns to Wigan township

The ever popular Artisan Market returned to St Luke’s Church in Orrell with bargains and summertime for all the family to enjoy.People flocked to sample flavoursome street food and sweet treats on offer.Local craftspeople showcased their wares with a selection of handcrafted gifts available for purchase.

By Matt Pennington
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:45 pm

The market will return on August 20.

1. Sue Morley of B and L Homemade Dog Toys

Sue Morley of B and L Homemade Dog Toys, using recycled materials

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Lynn McGinnity from Annie Lynn Hats

Lynn McGinnity from Annie Lynn Hats

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Mike Scargill from Prestwich Gin

Mike Scargill from Prestwich Gin

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. From left, Joy Mbwana and Terri Patterson from Real Creativity

From left, Joy Mbwana and Terri Patterson from Real Creativity

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

WiganOrrell
