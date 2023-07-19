Wigan’s Mesnes Park came to life for a carnival for young cancer patient Molly Fleming.

The 10-year-old from Beech Hill is battling cancer for the third time and her family has been told to “make memories”.

The community came together to host the carnival fund-raiser for the family, complete with local acts, inflatables, fairground rides and face painting.

It was officially opened by Molly and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson.

The organisers are planning another event at the Wellfield Hotel in Beech Hill on Saturday, July 29.

Molly opening the carnival with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson

