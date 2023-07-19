News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

GALLERY: Carnival for young cancer patient at Wigan's Mesnes Park

Wigan’s Mesnes Park came to life for a carnival for young cancer patient Molly Fleming.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

The 10-year-old from Beech Hill is battling cancer for the third time and her family has been told to “make memories”.

The community came together to host the carnival fund-raiser for the family, complete with local acts, inflatables, fairground rides and face painting.

It was officially opened by Molly and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson.

The organisers are planning another event at the Wellfield Hotel in Beech Hill on Saturday, July 29.

All pictures were taken by Martin Webster Photography – wedding specialist.

Molly opening the carnival with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson

1. Molly's Carnival

Molly opening the carnival with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson Photo: Martin Webster Photography - wedding specialist

Photo Sales
.

2. Molly's Carnival

. Photo: Martin Webster Photography - wedding specialist

Photo Sales
.

3. Molly's Carnival

. Photo: Martin Webster Photography - wedding specialist

Photo Sales
.

4. Molly's Carnival

. Photo: Martin Webster Photography - wedding specialist

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WiganKevin AndersonPhotographyMayor