GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day in Wigan

While the famous saying claims dogs are “man’s best friend”, cats can bring plenty of joy to our lives too.

Feline friends often love nothing more than curling up on their owner’s lap and purring happily as they are stroked.

From The Cat in the Hat and Garfield to 10 Downing Street’s mouse-catcher Larry and house cats across the country, the four-legged creatures have certainly made their way into our hearts.

To celebrate International Cat Day, we asked readers to share photographs of their beloved pets.

Here are some of our favourite Wigan cats.

Merlot

Ezio

Luna

Cookiepie

