News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day in Wigan

While the famous saying claims dogs are “man’s best friend”, cats can bring plenty of joy to our lives too.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:53 BST

Feline friends often love nothing more than curling up on their owner’s lap and purring happily as they are stroked.

From The Cat in the Hat and Garfield to 10 Downing Street’s mouse-catcher Larry and house cats across the country, the four-legged creatures have certainly made their way into our hearts.

To celebrate International Cat Day, we asked readers to share photographs of their beloved pets.

Here are some of our favourite Wigan cats.

Merlot

1. International Cat Day

Merlot Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Ezio

2. International Cat Day

Ezio Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Luna

3. International Cat Day

Luna Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cookiepie

4. International Cat Day

Cookiepie Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Wigan