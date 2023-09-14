News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Celebration of life held for Wigan community inspiration who helped thousands

People gathered to celebrate the life of a Wigan community centre founder who fought to make a positive difference for locals.
By Matt Pennington
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

Scores took the chance to go to Whelley Ex-servicemen’s Club to pay warm tribute to Barbara Nettleton who died last month.

Organised by Pauline Brown, it was an opportunity to remember the success stories of her time as founder of Sunshine House, which acted as a community hub providing a range of services to the people of Scholes. This was especially so because she had chosen not to have a funeral service.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux and its chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan were among dignitaries pay tribute to Barbara.

Certificates and awards that she received were on display along with photos that visitors were able to take as souvenirs if they wished. A poem was also read out in dedication to her life and work.

Pauline said: “Everyone was sharing their memories about her and it definitelty did her life justice. I wanted to put something on like a wake where people could gather and it went really well.”

