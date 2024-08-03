Gallery: Dinosaurs take over Wigan shopping centre

By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Dinosaurs have taken over a Wigan shopping centre!

The free and fun prehistoric live-action event at the Grand Arcade gives children the chance to meet the creatures and take part in arts and crafts.

Here is a collection of pictures from the first day of fun.

.

1. Dinosaur takeover

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

2. Dinosaur takeover

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

3. Dinosaur takeover

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

4. Dinosaur takeover

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DinosaursWiganGrand Arcade
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice