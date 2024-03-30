The event was designed to bring people together and included fashion showcases, magic performances, live music, singing and dancing.
People were also treated to mocktails, beauty treatments, pop-up shops and entertainment throughout the day.
1 / 4
The event was designed to bring people together and included fashion showcases, magic performances, live music, singing and dancing.
People were also treated to mocktails, beauty treatments, pop-up shops and entertainment throughout the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.