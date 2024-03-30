Gallery: Easter fashion show at Wigan shopping centre

Charities Rebuild with Hope and The Brick hosted a free event named Fashion-Easter at Wigan’s Grand Arcade.
By Sian Jones
Published 30th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT

The event was designed to bring people together and included fashion showcases, magic performances, live music, singing and dancing.

People were also treated to mocktails, beauty treatments, pop-up shops and entertainment throughout the day.

A fashion show, music, dancing and stalls at the Fashion-Easter event, organised by Rebuild with Hope and The Brick, held at Rebuild with Hope shop and in the shopping centre The Grand Arcade, Wigan.

1. Fashion-Easter event

A fashion show, music, dancing and stalls at the Fashion-Easter event, organised by Rebuild with Hope and The Brick, held at Rebuild with Hope shop and in the shopping centre The Grand Arcade, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

.

2. Fashion-Easter event

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

.

3. Fashion-Easter event

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Adrian Potts, trustee at Rebuild with Hope Foundation.

4. Fashion-Easter event

Adrian Potts, trustee at Rebuild with Hope Foundation. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

