GALLERY: Explore one of Wigan's most haunted buildings
With Hallowe’en fast approaching we thought we would take a look at one of the Wigan area’s eeriest building.Ghost hunter Chris Reardon went exploring the former St Joseph’s RC seminary at Roby Mill, Up Holland, to seek out and record possible paranormal activity for his YouTube channel - Life with Chris.
By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago
Here are some of his snaps of the sadly neglected – and these days sinister – college buildings plus one from the nearby St Joseph’s Church.
