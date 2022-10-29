News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

GALLERY: Explore one of Wigan's most haunted buildings

With Hallowe’en fast approaching we thought we would take a look at one of the Wigan area’s eeriest building.Ghost hunter Chris Reardon went exploring the former St Joseph’s RC seminary at Roby Mill, Up Holland, to seek out and record possible paranormal activity for his YouTube channel - Life with Chris.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago

Here are some of his snaps of the sadly neglected – and these days sinister – college buildings plus one from the nearby St Joseph’s Church.

1. WWIG-28-10-22-abandoned buildings10-NWupload.jpg

The former St Joseph's seminary at Up Holland

Photo: Chris Reardon

Photo Sales

2. WWIG-28-10-22-abandoned buildings9-NWupload.jpg

St Joseph's Church Up Holland

Photo: Chris Reardon

Photo Sales

3. WWIG-28-10-22-abandoned buildings6-NWupload.jpg

Remains of an animal in an oven at St Joseph's Roman Catholic seminary, Roby Mill

Photo: Chris Reardon

Photo Sales

4. WWIG-28-10-22-abandoned buildings7-NWupload.jpg

St Joseph's Church, Up Holland

Photo: Chris Reardon

Photo Sales
WiganYouTube
Next Page
Page 1 of 3