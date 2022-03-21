Getting creative

The youngsters were busy with a host of activities at their latest session at St John’s Church Hall in Hindley Green.

They meet every Thursday evening for projects such as creating Easter activity packs for families, as well as doing activities at weekends and during school holidays.

It is a free club for people aged seven to 16 who want to help make a difference in their community.

Pom-poms galore

Group co-ordinator Christine Lawler with some of the children

Hindley Green Junior Volunteers work on an Easter project

The craft activities proved to be popular

Children took part in various craft activities

Easter fun

Group co-ordinator Christine Lawler