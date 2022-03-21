GALLERY: Hindley Green Junior Volunteers get creative
Craft activities and games were on the agenda for Hindley Green Junior Volunteers.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:30 pm
The youngsters were busy with a host of activities at their latest session at St John’s Church Hall in Hindley Green.
They meet every Thursday evening for projects such as creating Easter activity packs for families, as well as doing activities at weekends and during school holidays.
It is a free club for people aged seven to 16 who want to help make a difference in their community.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.