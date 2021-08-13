Kids get involved in the bee-themed project

GALLERY: Kids 'Bee Kind' charity project

Children and staff at the holiday club based at Hope School, Winstanley, Wigan, have been making crafts for their 'Bee Kind' project.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:31 am
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:32 am

They've been creating handmade cards, painting pebbles and knitting bees, to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

1.

.

Buy photo

2.

.

Buy photo

3.

Kids learn new craft skills

Buy photo

4.

Friendship bracelets for sale with other crafts.

Buy photo
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 5