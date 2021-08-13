GALLERY: Kids 'Bee Kind' charity project

NewsPeopleKids get involved in the bee-themed project GALLERY: Kids 'Bee Kind' charity projectChildren and staff at the holiday club based at Hope School, Winstanley, Wigan, have been making crafts for their 'Bee Kind' project.By Michelle AdamsonFriday, 13th August 2021, 10:31 amUpdated Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:32 am They've been creating handmade cards, painting pebbles and knitting bees, to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.1. . Buy photo2. . Buy photo3. Kids learn new craft skills Buy photo4. Friendship bracelets for sale with other crafts. Buy photoWiganNext Page Page 1 of 5