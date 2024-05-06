Gallery: Kinderfest at Haigh Woodland Park

Staged in association with Wm Santus & Co, the home of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, Kinderfest was a big hit for Wigan youngsters and families across the bank holiday weekend
By Sian Jones
Published 6th May 2024, 15:45 BST

The event at Haigh Woodland Park featured a wide range of children's entertainment and activities including bubble performers, a huge inflatable zone and live music.

1. Kinderfest 2024

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Family fun at Kinderfest 2024

2. Kinderfest 2024

Family fun at Kinderfest 2024 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Kinderfest 2024

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Kinderfest 2024

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

