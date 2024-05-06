The event at Haigh Woodland Park featured a wide range of children's entertainment and activities including bubble performers, a huge inflatable zone and live music.
1 / 4
The event at Haigh Woodland Park featured a wide range of children's entertainment and activities including bubble performers, a huge inflatable zone and live music.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.