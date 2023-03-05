GALLERY: Look inside Wigan borough's newest cafe The Hide
Take a look inside Wigan borough’s newest lakeside café at a popular beauty spot.
By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago
The Hide Coffee House has officially opened its doors as part of a new visitor centre at Pennington Flash in Leigh.
Open seven days a week, the wildlife-themed venture combines a mouth-watering menu with a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and stunning views across the water.
Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of the Flash, The Hide also features a colourful indoor mural by local artist Jessica Riley.
