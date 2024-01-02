GALLERY: More than 200 people complete Haigh Woodland parkrun on New Year's Day

While some people were still in bed after a big night of celebrations, others started 2024 by getting active in the great outdoors.

Organisers at Haigh Woodland parkrun held an extra event on New Year’s Day so people of all ages could blow away the cobwebs by running or walking 5km.

They were supported by a team of volunteers, who directed them around the course at Haigh Woodland Park, handed out finish tokens and did a host of other tasks to ensure everything went smoothly.

A total of 215 people completed the 5km route, led by first finisher Jonathan Kearsley (Wigan Harriers) in 16 minutes 25 seconds and first woman Nicola Foster in 20 minutes 46 seconds.

Bringing up the rear in 58 minutes one second was volunteer tail walker Angela Wallbank.

Haigh Woodland parkrun is a free event open to people of all abilities and takes place at 9am on Saturdays.

Find out more at www.parkrun.org.uk/haighwoodland/

