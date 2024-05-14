Gallery: Muddy mayhem at Wigan Tough Swampy

By Sian Jones
Published 14th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Muddy mayhem took over a Wigan organisation for its annual fun run.

Tough Swampy is a 5k muddy fun run and/or walk across My Life’s 84-acre site in Standish.

This year was bigger and better than ever and included a huge array of obstacles, swamps, water slides, jumps and challenges.

Many participants were said to also get stuck in the swamp!

Tough Swampy - a muddy 5k obstacle course, at my life Legacy, Standish

1. Tough Swampy

Tough Swampy - a muddy 5k obstacle course, at my life Legacy, Standish Photo: Neil Cross

2. Tough Swampy

. Photo: Neil Cross

3. Tough Swampy

. Photo: Neil Cross

4. Tough Swampy

. Photo: Neil Cross

