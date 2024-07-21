Gallery: music fans brave the rain to see Richard Ashcroft perform at Wigan's Robin Park Arena

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Fans braved the rain as Richard Ashcroft played the first of two nights at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena on Saturday.

Here’s a selection of photographs taken of the crowd enjoying the show.

Saturday at Robin Park Arena

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Saturday at Robin Park Arena

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Music fans ready for the rain.

Saturday at Robin Park Arena

Music fans ready for the rain. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Fans enjoy the gig

Saturday at Robin Park Arena

Fans enjoy the gig Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

