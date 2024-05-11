Gallery: Northern lights stun Wigan in spectacular display

By Sian Jones
Published 11th May 2024, 08:43 BST
The Northern Lights have made a rare appearance across the UK, delighting Wigan sky watchers.

Excited onlookers shared pictures of the lights, also known as aurora borealis, visible right across the borough.

They could be seen after one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years hit Earth, with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issuing a rare solar storm warning.

These storms increase people's chances of seeing the lights.

1. Northern Lights

. Photo: Emma

2. Northern Lights

. Photo: Mags Sanders

3. Northern Lights

. Photo: Peter Hill

4. Northern Lights

. Photo: Mags Sanders

