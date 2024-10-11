Excited onlookers shared pictures of the lights, also known as aurora borealis, visible right across the borough on Thursday night.
They could be seen after one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years hit Earth, with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issuing a rare solar storm warning.
These storms increase people's chances of seeing the lights.
