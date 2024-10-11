Gallery: Northern Lights stun Wigan in spectacular display

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
The Northern Lights made a rare appearance across the UK, delighting Wigan sky-watchers.

Excited onlookers shared pictures of the lights, also known as aurora borealis, visible right across the borough on Thursday night.

They could be seen after one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years hit Earth, with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issuing a rare solar storm warning.

These storms increase people's chances of seeing the lights.

